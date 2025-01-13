Mac Miller’s estate is taking the late rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Balloonerism, to the next level: They just announced a movie inspired by the project.

Currently, the film’s website lists tickets for one-night-only, advance screenings in Auckland, New Zealand; Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; London, UK; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Paris, France; Pittsburgh; Sydney, Australia; and Toronto. Tickets are $5 (or an approximate equivalent in non-US markets), and the screenings are set for January 15 in the US and the 16th internationally. All proceeds are set to benefit the Mac Miller Fund.

Currently, no information about a potential release for the film beyond these advance screenings has been made available.

A statement previously shared by Miller’s family says of the album: