Mac Miller’s estate is taking the late rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Balloonerism, to the next level: They just announced a movie inspired by the project.
Currently, the film’s website lists tickets for one-night-only, advance screenings in Auckland, New Zealand; Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; London, UK; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Paris, France; Pittsburgh; Sydney, Australia; and Toronto. Tickets are $5 (or an approximate equivalent in non-US markets), and the screenings are set for January 15 in the US and the 16th internationally. All proceeds are set to benefit the Mac Miller Fund.
Currently, no information about a potential release for the film beyond these advance screenings has been made available.
A statement previously shared by Miller’s family says of the album:
“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.
We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we’re happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025.”