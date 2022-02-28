Machine Gun Kelly Has Pink Hair Now — With Nails To Match

Machine Gun Kelly has been making headlines for more than his music lately. The rapper turned pop-punk revivalist has drawn attention for both his quirky relationship with actress Megan Fox and more recently, his efforts at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, where he represented for his hometown in the celebrity game, showing off his refined jumper despite being shown up by Jack Harlow. Over the weekend, he made another move practically guaranteed to get fans talking, debuting a new hair color on Instagram, along with matching nails and wardrobe.

On the music front, though, he’s been just as busy, contributing his efforts to new songs from both Willow Smith, who followed in her mom’s footsteps with a turn into punk rock on “Emo Girl,” and popping up on pop-punk pioneer Avril Lavigne’s new album Love Sux on the song “Bois Lie.” While those efforts have been mostly well-received, his interpretation of Frank Ocean’s Nostalgia, Ultra cut “Swim Good” didn’t go over quite as well, ruffling feathers on Twitter and drawing ridicule. Fortunately, he had another bid for pop culture awareness up his sleeve: the Semisonic-interpolating “Thought It Was” with Iann Dior and Travis Barker. Could the new hair be a sign that his recently renamed album, Mainstream Sellout, is coming soon?