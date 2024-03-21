Back in 2022, Megan Fox generated some attention when she said (and then said again) that she and Machine Gun Kelly sometimes drink each other’s blood. This apparently led to rumors that she’s Satanic and/or in the Illuminati, which she addressed on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

As HipHopDX notes, on the March 20 episode, Fox said:

“Everything is a matter of what you’re accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal. And back in like the ’50s even, how many times did you see like, little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers, right? And they’re like, ‘We’re best friends forever now.’ They would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic, right? That’s normal and that’s cute. It’s like that except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth. And I don’t know why that becomes Satanic. I understand people think like, ‘Hey, that’s weird.’ But guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c*m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys. F*ck you. You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?”

Check out some clips below and find the full episode on Spotify.