A Man Was Reportedly Indicted For Allegedly Planning To Carry Out A Shooting At A Bad Bunny Concert

An Arizona man has been indicted in Atlanta after planning to carry out a mass shooting a Bad Bunny concert, according to a report from NBC.

Mark Adams Prieto was indicted earlier this week after his arrest last month for the alleged plot. Prieto was allegedly hoping to prompt a “race war” ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Prieto was reportedly charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Firearms Trafficking, and Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Hate Crime. He is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

An anonymous source, who said Prierto had tried to recruit him for the attack, reported Prieto to the FBI. Prieto evidently planned the attack for after Super Tuesday, after the presidential candidates were set, the source revealed.

“Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior.” The source also recalled Prieto asking them if they were “ready to kill a bunch of people.”

Prieto reportedly also harbored and hid guns near the venue where Bad Bunny was performing ahead of the concert.

Law enforcement has since executed a search warrant at Prieto’s home and recovered more firearms, including an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

