Donald Trump has been crushing the polls of late, handily topping not only his last remaining GOP rival, Nikki Haley, but incumbent Joe Biden. That’s a shame for a number of reasons, one of which is that Trump’s a mushy-brained liar who just makes stuff up. One of his biggest lies is one he’s been telling for nearly 3 ½ years: that the 2020 election was stolen from him, somehow, in ways he’s never quite revealed. Now he’s found a perhaps even bigger fib: that a ton of people believe this nonsense.

Wow the crowd goes silent as a confused Trump says: And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word pic.twitter.com/M0oMFKUBgu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2024

Per Mediaite, Trump held court at a rally in North Carolina, where he ignored the advice of his fair-weather pal Lindsey Graham and kept talking about the last election, not the current one.

“What happened at that last election was a disgrace, and we’re not going to let it happen again,” he thundered. He then went on a strange digression, during which he claimed “82 percent of the country understands that it was a rigged election, okay?”

He then cited some poll before claiming that “they” go after those who look into voter fraud, not those who allegedly perpetrated it. (That is, except for the people who were actually caught committing voter fraud in 2020, who were Trump voters.)

Trump could have gone with a lower number — maybe something in the high 40s. Even the low 50s would be pushing it. But in the 80s? Even if the poll only spoke to Trump supporters, that number would be high.

Anyway, if the election was held today — and if polls were reliable, which they sometimes are not — Trump may be the winner, which is great because he’s promised to be a dictator whose antics with Russia could start World War III.

(Via Mediaite)