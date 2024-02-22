Aspiring Cowboy Bad Bunny Rode Into The First Stop Of His ‘Most Wanted’ Tour On A Horse

Bad Bunny started his Most Wanted Tour last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he kicked it off in style. The theme for the tour takes inspiration from the American Old West — i.e. “wanted” posters and t-shirts with bull rider designs on them — so, fittingly, he entered the arena in true cowboy fashion, riding a horse up to the lane leading to the stage. Check out the video below.
Bad Bunny pulled up to the opener of his ‘Most Wanted’ tour on a horse 🐎 pic.twitter.com/JJM2uaZemH
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 22, 2024
Now that the tour has officially gotten underway, fans can check out the setlist here, and questions like “How long is the concert” and “When does Bad Bunny start the show” have been answered. You can also see all the remaining tour dates below.
Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour Dates
02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center