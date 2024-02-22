Aspiring Cowboy Bad Bunny Rode Into The First Stop Of His ‘Most Wanted’ Tour On A Horse

Bad Bunny started his Most Wanted Tour last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he kicked it off in style. The theme for the tour takes inspiration from the American Old West — i.e. “wanted” posters and t-shirts with bull rider designs on them — so, fittingly, he entered the arena in true cowboy fashion, riding a horse up to the lane leading to the stage. Check out the video below.

Bad Bunny pulled up to the opener of his ‘Most Wanted’ tour on a horse 🐎 pic.twitter.com/JJM2uaZemH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 22, 2024

Now that the tour has officially gotten underway, fans can check out the setlist here, and questions like “How long is the concert” and “When does Bad Bunny start the show” have been answered. You can also see all the remaining tour dates below.

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour Dates

02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center