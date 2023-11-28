If it’s not too late, Mariah The Scientist fans are going to want to update their holiday wishlists. Today (November 28), the “From A Woman” singer’s plan for next has been revealed. At the top of 2024, Mariah The Scientist will hit the road to promote her latest album, To Be Eaten Alive.
While on stage, Mariah The Scientist’s breakout songs with artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby, as well as her boyfriend and frequent collaborator Young Thug, are sure to make the setlist. The To Be Eaten Alive Tour’s opening is set for February 1, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mariah The Scientist’s headlining run is scheduled to make stops in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn.
So far, supporting acts have not been announced, but fans hope Mariah The Scientist confirms a few special guests. Continue below to see the full schedule for the To Be Eaten Alive Tour below. Ticket sales begin on December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Mariah The Scientist’s 2024 Tour Dates: To Be Eaten Alive Tour
02/01/2024 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/10/2024 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee Live
02/11/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan
02/13/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
02/14/2024 — Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
02/15/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
02/17/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/18/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
02/20/2024 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/10/2024 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/12/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/15/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/16/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/17/2024 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
03/19/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/20/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/22/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/23/2024 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/26/2024 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
03/28/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/29/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/01/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/03/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
04/05/2024 — Providence, RI @ The Strand
04/06/2024 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/07/2024 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster
04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
04/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater
04/15/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/16/2024 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/17/2024 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/19/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/20/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/21/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/24/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
04/26/2024 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/27/2024 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/28/2024 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
