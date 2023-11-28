If it’s not too late, Mariah The Scientist fans are going to want to update their holiday wishlists. Today (November 28), the “From A Woman” singer’s plan for next has been revealed. At the top of 2024, Mariah The Scientist will hit the road to promote her latest album, To Be Eaten Alive.

While on stage, Mariah The Scientist’s breakout songs with artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby, as well as her boyfriend and frequent collaborator Young Thug, are sure to make the setlist. The To Be Eaten Alive Tour’s opening is set for February 1, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mariah The Scientist’s headlining run is scheduled to make stops in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn.

So far, supporting acts have not been announced, but fans hope Mariah The Scientist confirms a few special guests. Continue below to see the full schedule for the To Be Eaten Alive Tour below. Ticket sales begin on December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.