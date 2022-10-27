MAVI Brings His Soulful Single ‘Sorry’ to ‘UPROXX Sessions’

There’s a 23-year-old out of Charlotte, North Carolina bringing Black joy and vulnerability to rap and UPROXX Sessions. Meet MAVI, the rapper who first hit the circuit back in 2014 as part of the North Carolina music collective KILLSWITCH. His 2019 debut studio album Let The Sun Talk, propelled him into the mainstream, along with his working relationship with Earl Sweatshirt on the EP Feet of Clay. Fast forward two years, he’s taken over 2022 with the release of his 2nd studio album Laughing So Hard, It Hurts, which received rave reviews from critics.

Today, the rapper and Howard University student pulls up to the bathroom studio to perform his Jay Versace-produced single “Sorry.” The track flexes MAVI’s prolific lyricism and love for storytelling with lyrics like: “I’m sorry it had to be me / I’m sorry but you havе to be free / Push this shotgun in your back the last thing I want is to squeeze.” Decked out in a hoodie and cargo pants, MAVI keeps things casual, but the rapper’s approach to his Sessions performance is far from relaxed.

Watch MAVI perform “Sorry” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.