This Friday, November 15, Maxo Kream will release his fourth (or eighth, if you were to ask him) studio album, Personification. The rollout for the album has included the release of his singles “Talkin In Screw” featuring That Mexican OT and “Cracc Era” featuring Tyler The Creator, and a few guest features with the likes of Denzel Curry, with whom Maxo collaborated on “Set It.” Curry also appears on the tracklist for Personification, which Maxo shared this week, and also has appearances from fellow Texan BigXthaPlug, Houston rap legend Z-Ro, rising starts Rob49 and Skilla Baby, and Maxo’s brother, who has renamed himself Josh Kream.

Also, earlier this week, Maxo broke down the philosophy behind his new album with a short film shared to Twitter (which I will never call “X”). In the caption, Maxo writes, “Emekwanem. Trigga Maxo. Maxo C. All me all in one. I’ve had it all and lost it all. Thankful for my angels and I regret nothing. I’m still here dropping albums and my new one comes this Friday.”

https://twitter.com/MAXOKREAM/status/1856097095804998000

You can check out the tracklist for Personification below.

Personification is out on 11/15 via RCA Records. You can find more information here.

01. “Mo Murda”

02. “Fashitsho”

03. “Cracc Era” Feat. Tyler The Creator

04. “Street Fraternity”

05. “Big Hoe Me”

06. “Smokey” Feat. BigXthaPlug

07. “Higher Than Ever” Feat. Rob49 & Skilla Baby

08. “Drizzy Draco”

09. “Walk By Faith” Feat. Josh Kream

10. “Drop Top Impala” Feat. Z-Ro

11. “Bibles & Rifles”

12. “Talkin In Screw” Feat. That Mexican OT

13. “Bang The Bus”

14. “Triggaman” Feat. Denzel Curry