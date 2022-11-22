Meek Mill Somewhat Explained The Viral Meme Of Him Shushing Someone

The amateur comedians on the internet remain undefeated. Nothing is off limits when it comes to formulating their next viral meme. Politicians, actors, and musicians have all fallen victim, but none quite as often as rapper Meek Mill. To name a few moments, he accidentally tripped a referee at a basketball game, and there’s also his weightlifting routine, his exchange with kids selling water, and how could you forget the clip of him falling down the streets at his mother’s house on a snowy afternoon?

Before, the “Going Bad” rapper didn’t quite find the images funny as he felt they were humiliation tactics. But during a question and answer session on Twitter to promote his new mixtape, Flamerz 5, he seems to have embraced the comedic side of fame.

After prompting fans to use the hashtag #AskMeek in order to participate, fans flooded in to ask his thoughts on his latest viral moment.

Hashtag #askmeek for me to answer! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022

In the exchange, he replied, “I was singing a rap … everything I do a thing now, I’m him, I guess LOL.” The screengrab was originally taken from a video ride the rapper posted to Instagram. In the video, Meek previewed his guest verse on the song “Munch” by Bronx rapper Ice Spice. The still taken as the rapper emphasized his desire to keep his romantic endeavors a secret tickled fans, and thus the meme was born.

I was singing a rap … everything I do a thing now I’m him I guessssss lol https://t.co/AZy00ECJx2 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022

Good to see Meek Mill is getting in on the fun.

Flamerz 5 is out now. Listen to it here.

