Earlier today, Cardi B was in hot water for tweeting about how she wanted to buy a purse with an $88K price tag, now Meek Mill is in trouble for a similarly insensitive financial gaff. Though his recent new EP mad fans happy, his behavior while driving around Atlanta today definitely didn’t.

Meek posted an Instagram story of himself giving $20 to kids selling water in the streets, and as fans pointed out, with a car worth around $400,000, decked out in jewelry, the move comes off incredibly cheap. Gy the time children are hustling something like water bottles in the streets, it’s likely they really could use help from someone like Meek, who is in a much better position when it comes to money.

Meek Mill is driving around Atlanta in a 400k car, Saw a few kids hustling waters and gave them 20 dollars and told them to split it. 6-8 kids splitting 20 dollars. 20 dollars 😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m52ifzwERT — Karlton (@KarltonMARZ) December 6, 2020

The kids rightfully feel a little slighted that he only gave $20 and told them to “split it.” They ask for more but are turned down. Now, this is a video that Meek posted himself, clearly not thinking he did anything wrong, but people on social media had other thoughts. For a well-off rapper to ask six kids to split a $20 bill — working out to maybe $3 per kid — does feel a little cruel and unusual, particularly during one of the worst financial crises in American history. Reactions from fans and onlookers who thought the move was pretty gauche immediately began to trend, and Meek is now getting dragged for the post.

to keep it 5 Meeks, I understand their disappointment https://t.co/7vLerwsuf0 — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) December 6, 2020

Meek Mill to the kids selling water in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nhDalM9NVp — Dre Hova ✨🗣 (@TheDonPerignon_) December 6, 2020

.@MeekMill you’re the main one screaming “give back to the community,” but your frugal ass wanna give young boys who look like you only $20 while flexing in a luxury car w/ expensive jewelry. You’re a joke. And the epitome of performative activism. https://t.co/H9HAyJNtnI — ✘ (@stonyfrmdabronx) December 6, 2020

Meek Mill Gave Them Lil Kids $20 And Told Em To Split It Lmao All I Can Think About Is This pic.twitter.com/omwrjoQ2gw — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 6, 2020

Nigga Meek Mill, stopped in Atlanta saw some kids hustling waters, decided to pull out his camera and record himself handing 6-8 kids a $20 bill to split. I have never seen such stupidity. — QCharts ᴺᴹ (@QCWorldwide) December 6, 2020

Imagine being a kid & seeing Meek Mill in his car as you’re selling waters, thinking he’s about to hook you up, & instead he gives $20 to split between 6 people. pic.twitter.com/A0zNgWRiP2 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 7, 2020

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.