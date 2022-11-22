Is this what they’ve been waiting for? Yes, sir. The wait is officially over as rapper Meek Mill dropped his long-awaited mixtape, Flamerz 5. After teasing fans with the snippet early this month, the rapper dropped the official video for his “God Did” freestyle.

Flipping his friend DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated single, Meek leaves it all in the booth. In the song, the Philadelphia native reveals the status of his relationship with mentor Jay-Z, the murder of his late friend PnB Rock, and more.

Meek gets straight to it in the first verse of the song. The rapper dismisses rumored beef with Jay-Z in the bar, “Never turned my back on Jigga, and every time he talk, I listen / but I got so much murder on my mind that it be hard to listen.” He doubled down on the fact that his decision to step away from Roc Nation Management did not cause a rife in their relationship.

Nearing the song’s midpoint, Meek opens up about the amount of violence he has had to victim. In his youth witnessing his best friend’s death and recently seeing fellow Philly native PnB Rock gunned down in Los Angeles. Rapping, “Like, what you slidin’ about? / don’t stand for nothin’ then what you dyin’ about / just seen my man died on the Gram, like, what is you cryin’ about,” Meek wants to emphasize most conflicts are connected to ego rather than a noble cause.

Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that…. Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality! pic.twitter.com/n9OntndgYb — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 13, 2022

Before the record ends, Meek managed to take a dig at Ye (aka Kanye West). On the throwaway stanza, “Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after / and that don’t go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backward for me / I will never sell my soul for money like I’m Kanye,” Meek is having a laugh at the former Yeezy brand owner’s expense.

The visual, directed by Benjamin Carter, is a highlight reel meant to inspire the viewer as it shows the rapper boarding a private plane, flashing wads of cash, and enjoying a meal in a luxurious mansion with his entourage.

Watch the full video above.

Flamerz 5 is out now. Listen to it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.