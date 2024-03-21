Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Engaged?

On the March 20, Fox-featuring episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper noted that Fox “got engaged, then I think it was called off,” as NME notes. Fox replied, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

Fox then spoke vaguely about the current status of her and MGK’s relationship, saying, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

So, what appears to be the case is that at one point, Fox and MGK broke off their engagement, and it’s not currently clear if it is still called off, or what they current relationship status is.