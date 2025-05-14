The weather’s getting warmer and there’s a feeling in the air: Hot Girl Summer is upon us once again. And, in the spirit of the season, the star who re-named the best three months of the year, Megan Thee Stallion, showed fans her latest Hot Girl Swim offerings in a colorful photoshoot bearing all the hallmarks of summer fun.

Decked out in a few of the styles that will be available (on May 19), Meg and a trio of models don matching fuschia wigs and pose with an ice cream truck, evoking the summer staple of lounging by the pool devouring a Popsicle (or other frozen sweet treat) with friends. You can check out the Hot Girl Swim photoshoot here.

HOT GIRL SWIM BY MEGAN THEE STALLION HOT GIRL SUMMER IS HERE🔥

AVAILABLE MAY 19 pic.twitter.com/uQUFgosKa4 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 14, 2025

Meg’s been one busy entrepreneur lately. In addition to launching her swim line this summer, she’ll also be opening her first-ever restaurant franchise with “THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.” She’s also got the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala to plan for, as well as new music on the way, as suggested by the release of her new single “Whatever.” Oh, and she’s partnered with Airbnb to host an “experience” directed at Hotties looking to join her on an anime otaku adventure. It’s a wonder she finds time for it all, but on the bright side, she’s earned that famous feeling.