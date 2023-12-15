Sexyy Red Explained Her Sex Tape Leak In A Hilariously Unhinged Interview With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Sexyy Red‘s new interview with The Breakfast Club goes right off the rails almost from jump, with the St. Louis rapper calling out the show’s co-host Jess Hilarious for shading her repeatedly over the past several months of her rise to fame. After things settle down, Sexyy goes on to explain her friendship with Drake (taking another shot at Jess for good measure) and how her sex tape was leaked on her Instagram Story two months ago.

Sexyy Red wasn’t answering no questions from Jess Hilarious for like the first 10 minutes 🤣

🔗: https://t.co/Kaj9QAUR6h pic.twitter.com/BxE4cO5nFs — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 15, 2023

After Charlamagne The God suggests that she leaked it herself to capitalize on the success of her uninhibited single “Pound Town,” Sexyy denies doing so, saying it happened accidentally when she set her phone down during “the moment” — probably meaning during a sex session. She also complains that the video in question was “wack” because it was taken when she was “fat, pregnant, and didn’t feel like doing sh*t.” She jokes that she has “way worse stuff in her phone” and that “I could really be a star” if she posted that stuff.

#SexyyRed clears up the rumors about her leaked sex tape ! 📹 Full 💋 interview is up NOW on the @BreakfastClubam YouTube 📺 @SexyyRed314_ pic.twitter.com/ziVbetLrKl — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) December 15, 2023

The lesson here, I suppose, is: If you’re going to shoot spicy videos, don’t use the Instagram camera! It makes things “easier” in a way (probably) but that “Your story” button is just a little TOO convenient to take the risk. Of course, if you’re Sexyy Red, it all just feeds the legend, which is growing by the day