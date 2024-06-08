While Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour is smashing records all across the country, trolls online are looking to crush her spirit. But in the words of her mentor Beyoncé, the “Boa” rapper won’t let them break her soul.

Today (June 8), Megan found herself at the center of another celebrity AI-generated deepfake controversy. A seemingly doctored clip of a sex tape video circulating online claims to feature the Grammy Award-winner. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Megan slammed the accusation and threatened to take action against anyone pushing it as authentic.

“It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” she wrote. “Y’all going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

The origins of the video remain unknown. However, it gained popularity after blogger Mílagro Gramz liked the upload on X, then jokingly encouraged users to check it out. Fans of Megan quickly chimed in to encourage, the rapper to take legal action against not only the creator but Mílagro as well.

“Please sue them,” wrote another. “We’re begging. We tired of them playing on your name.”

“Translation, TAKE THEY ASS TO COURT,” penned another.

“Cardi B, give her your lawyer’s phone number, sis,” seemingly referring to Cardi’s defamation lawsuit victory against fellow blogger Tasha K.

Mílagro took to her page to clap back at users. She went on to claim she could not be held legally liable as she did not repost or create the clip. “And that’s not illegal,” she wrote. “Suck it.”

It is unclear if Megan Thee Stallion plans on taking legal action.