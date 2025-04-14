The first weekend of Coachella 2025 is officially in the books and there were plenty of highlights: Clairo featuring Bernie Sanders, d4vd’s attempt at a backflip, Lady Gaga going all out, and of course, Megan Thee Stallion.

Meg was one of the final performers yesterday (April 13), but she wasn’t the only one on stage at the time, as she peppered guests throughout her set. A few songs in, she welcomed Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante to perform their collaboration “TYG.” Elsewhere, she also did multiple songs with Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét.

As Rolling Stone notes, Megan also overcame a technical issue during the set: Something went wrong with her microphone, but ultimately, the issue was quickly fixed and Meg continued, unfazed.

Check out Megan’s full first-weekend Coachella setlist (via setlist.fm) below.