A WWE Star Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Become Megan Thee Wrestler

Could Megan Thee Stallion become Megan Thee Wrestler? WWE star Charlotte Flair sure hope so.

The 14-time world champion talked to NME about what she listens to while training, including the “Bigger In Texas” rapper. “Megan Thee Stallion got me through the summer,” she said.

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s songs, “Neva Play” featuring RM of BTS, is even the theme song for WWE SmackDown. Flair takes some credit for that. “I had just done a post with one of the new Megan Thee Stallion songs, and then they used it for SmackDown,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, can I just DM her and be like, ‘Will you come out with me for my entrance?’” Flair added, “Megan, two queens side by side. Let’s make it happen, please.”

Unfortunately, Meg might be too busy. She’s focused on “ACT 3,” which she promised will be revealed in 2025 — hopefully with a feature from Doechii. “I see Doechii, b*tch, I love Doechii,” she said during a recent livestream with fans. “I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist.”

As for Flair, she’s getting ready for WrestleMania 41, where she’ll face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. The Super Bowl of wrestling goes down from April 19 to 20 in Las Vegas.