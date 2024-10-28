With the possible exception of Heidi Klum, no one goes more all out for Halloween than Megan Thee Stallion. Last year alone, she was a flower from Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland, Death The Kid from anime Soul Eater, and the lady gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

What does she have in store for 2024? We have to wait until the Hottieween party to find out, but in an interview with Nylon, the “Bigger In Texas” rapper was asked which celebrity she’d like see in a Megan Thee Stallion costume this Halloween. “I would want to see Victoria Monét dress up as me,” she said. “People already think that we look alike, so I would like to see how she would dress up as me. She is so beautiful. I feel like she would either do the green look from the ‘Bigger In Texas’ video, or she would do the original Tina Snow cover.”

A key to a good Megan costume? Having a good butt. “If I could gift the hotties a pair of jeans from the collection, it would be the pair with the wings on the butt,” Megan, speaking as the new True Religion spokesperson, said. “I love a good baggy jean, and I love bringing attention to my butt. I got a good butt, and I feel like the hotties would want to show that part of them off, too.”

