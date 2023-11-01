What Are Megan Thee Stallion’s 2023 Halloween Costumes?

Megan Thee Stallion may be the founder of Hot Girl Summer, but she’s also winning Spooky Season. Over the course of the past weekend, the “ Bongos ” hitmaker slayed in a variety of Halloween costumes, some of which, she wore to her annual Hottieween party. It’s hard to keep up with the iconic figures and characters she nailed this year, but we put together a nifty guide to Meg’s uncanny recreations.

What are Megan The Stallion’s 2023 Halloween costumes?

This year’s Hottieween party was reportedly Tim Burton-themed, and Meg dressed as a flower from Burton’s 2010 adaptation of Alice In Wonderland. In this adaptation, the flowers are colorful plants, with human-like faces and characteristics.

Megan Thee Stallion dresses up as a flower from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for her Hottieween party. pic.twitter.com/neIaFPUMrq — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2023

Later on in the weekend, Meg took her Halloween talents to Instagram, where she shared a set of photos of herself dressed as Death The Kid from the anime and manga series, Soul Eater. Meg is an outspoken lover of anime, and the ambitious, driven Death The Kid matches her energy.

In another photo, Meg dressed as Greta from the movie Gremlins. Greta is character known for her allure, as well as her femininity and unapologetic seductive nature.

This Friday (November 3), Meg will drop “Cobra,” her first single since parting ways with 1501 Entertainment.