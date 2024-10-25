It should come as no surprise that Texas native Megan Thee Stallion has repurposed her home state’s unofficial slogan for her latest single. In fact, the only surprise is that it took so long for her to make “Bigger In Texas,” considering how much pride she has for her hometown, Houston, and the surrounding territory.

“Bigger In Texas” arrives along with 10 other all-new songs as part of her new album, Megan: Act II. Also included on the new project are a remix of her social media favorite, “Mamushi,” featuring K-pop girl group Twice, and the previously released RM collaboration, “Neva Play.” And while fans weren’t sure about the new collection’s artwork, they’ll almost certainly eat up new collaborations with Flo Milli (“Roc Steady”) and Spiritbox (“TYG”).

The new version of Megan follows a productive year for Thee Stallion, who independently released the original Megan as she completed her Hot Girl Summer Tour along with GloRilla. She also collaborated with Glo a couple of times, first on “Wanna Be,” then on its remix with Cardi B, and most recently on “How I Look,” leading to calls for the duo to consider a collaboration album — calls they appear ready to oblige. Meg also teamed up with Latto and Flo Milli on their “Sunday Service” remix. All that in just 2024 makes you wonder just how much she’ll be able to get done in 2025.

You can watch the “Bigger In Texas” video above.

Megan: Act II is out now via Hot Girl Productions. Find more information here.