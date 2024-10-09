If Mariah Carey is the unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” then Megan Thee Stallion is Halloween’s fan-crowned princess. Although the “Neva Play” rapper was born after Valentine’s Day, her favorite holiday is Halloween.

Later this month, Megan Thee Stallion will put her love for spooky season on full display. Today (October 8), Megan Thee Stallion took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce the 2024 installment of her annual Hottieween party. On Halloween Day (October 31), Megan and the Hottie are slated to take over Chicago, Illinois for a good cause.

Hottieween is BIGGER than ever this year,” she wrote. “CHICAGO HOTTIES we had so much fun together at ‘Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour,’ so I hadddd to come celebrate Hottieween with y’all.”

The devilish video sets the mood for what’s to come. Every year, Megan Thee Stallion go above and beyond for her costume, which debuts online by way of an elaborate photoshoot head of the event.

At this time, the venue has not yet been revealed. However, in Megan Thee Stallion’s upload she promised that ticket sales will start this Friday, October 11. Hottieween 2024 is sponsored by Nando’s, NYX, True Religion, and more.

While Hottieween is indeed a party, all proceeds from the event go to Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation. The P&T’s mission is to “seek to catalyze resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities.”