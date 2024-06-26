Who Is Performing At The 2024 BET Awards?

The other big piece of the puzzle is who is set to perform during the broadcast. Well, now we know.

This Sunday (June 30) at 8 p.m., all eyes will be on BET as the 2024 BET Awards take place. We know who’s nominated: That was announced in May , and leading the pack are Drake , Nicki Minaj , J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, Victoria Monét, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher.

Who’s Performing At The 2024 BET Awards?

It was announced today (June 26) that Megan Thee Stallion has joined the lineup, as she’ll perform to open the show.

Meanwhile, added to the lineup two days ago was Will Smith, who is set to perform a new original song.

Also performing during the broadcast will be GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill and YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Tanner Adell will also perform, on the BET Amplified stage.

Usher, meanwhile, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Taraji P. Henson is returning to host the show.

Aside from getting ready for the BET Awards, Megan also just had a fresh Amazon Prime Day ad campaign drop, which included a brand-new song made specifically for the commercial.