Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday (February 11). You will have to tune into the big game to catch Usher’s highly-anticipated halftime performance. But as far as advertisers are concerned, they have no problem spoiling their forthcoming commercials. So far, the public has been treated to Ice Spice’s upcoming cameo. Yesterday (February 8), Dunkin previewed their ad slot starring “Lovin’ On Me” rapper Jack Harlow and Ben Affleck.

In the teaser, Affleck, a longtime Dunkin’ lover, battles with his late-night craves. As Affleck and Harlow sit in their car in what appears to be a Dunkin’ parking lot, the two verbally spar about right and wrong. The actor needs to be pulled in from the temptations. Unfortunately, Harlow isn’t there to be the “voice of reason,” at least not in what Affleck needs. Instead, Harlow pushes Affleck closer to his Dunkin’ fix. You will have to tune into the Super Bowl to see how the dilemma ends for Affleck.

This isn’t Affleck’s first time appearing in a Dunkin’ campaign. The Air actor also made a cameo in Ice Spice’s commercial for her limited signature drink, his wife, and singer Jennifer Lopez’s drive-thru segment with the company.

Watch the teaser clip above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.