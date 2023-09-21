Dunkin’ sells small donuts they call “munchkins”; Ice Spice’s fans are called “munchkins.” Let’s face it, it was only a matter of time before these two would link up for some #brand #synergy. The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink — which is a clunky ass name, regardless of marketing alignment — has been on Dunkin’ menus nationwide for about a week now and it hasn’t taken over the world like the Grimace Shake.

That’s a good thing. Lately, we’re living in a celebrity-branded fast food hellscape. Not exactly a new thing, it’s just more prevalent now than it was a decade ago. But on the real, these new menu items are supposed to be innocuous — they’re easy cash grabs for both brands involved and aren’t meant to really win anyone over but one key audience: fans of the artist themselves.

My only issue is… do they have to be that boring? Why can’t these things actually be… good? Am I giving away the verdict on this drink already? Maybe! But really, think about how much easier it would be to make a good drink.

Just a thought… how about Spiced Ice?

It’s a fun play on Ice Spice’s name, we can lean on spicy cinnamon flavors or, hell, do something truly new like add some type of cayenne pepper or cumin into the mix. All of which pair with coffee in interesting ways. A cayenne pepper and cumin coffee drink subverts expectations — it’s the perfect drink to represent Ice Spice, who herself has subverted the expectation of what an iconic rapper looks and sounds like.

But instead… we got this. And it’s not good (another spoiler?). So let’s get into where this drink went wrong.