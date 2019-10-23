Megan Thee Stallion has had quite a busy year so far. After breaking into the mainstream with her album Fever, the rapper’s catchphrase “Hot Girl Summer” became the unofficial mantra of the season. But Meg has something different in mind going forward: On a recent episode of Vogue‘s 24 Hours With series, the rapper revealed she’s in the process of writing a horror movie.

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Vogue to show her fans what a typical day in her life looks like. It involved a lot of friends, fun, and hairstyling. The rapper even brought her curling iron with her to ride horses on a ranch. “On the Southside of Houston where I’m from, somebody would literally ride a horse to the store,” she said. But the conversation turned spooky while in a convertible car ride with a friend on their way to ride horses, when Meg revealed her horror movie plans to her friend.

“Weren’t you writing a script?” the cameraman asks. “Oh yeah, for a horror film,” Meg replies. “Everyone knows I f*cking love horror movies.” She said her favorite of the genre is Evil Dead.

“I like movies that make you semi-fall in love with the villain,” she said. “So you have sympathy for him, you’re not going to want to villain to die, maybe he won’t die. Because I feel like every good story, you can’t necessarily just kill off the villain. That’s why Batman never killed the Joker. How the f*ck would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Megan didn’t go into detail about the timeline of her horror movie, but seeing ask spooky season is already upon us, the film could very well be delayed until next year, if it ever gets made at all.

Watch Vogue‘s 24 Hours With Megan Thee Stallion video above.