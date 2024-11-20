Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion was named in a salacious lawsuit by a former employee. In the filing, the “Bigger In Texas” rapper’s ex-videographer Emilio Garcia accused Megan Thee Stallion of lost wages, harassment, and fostering a hostile work environment.

After a few legal hiccups, there appears to have been an update in the case. According to documents (viewable here) obtained by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, Garcia’s lawyer, Ronald Leonardo Zambrano, has been sanctioned by the presiding judge, US District Judge Gregory H. Woods.

Within the court documents, Woods called out Zambrano for missing the in-person pretrial conference despite receiving proper notification. Although Zambrano attempted to have to avoid the decision, ultimately the judge didn’t agree with his arguments.

Now, Megan has the chance to recoup legal fees for the missed conference. Through her lawyer, Alex Spiro, Megan can file the formal request before the December 2 deadline. According to Cuniff, these tally up to $6,000.

As far as Garcia’s lost wages, harassment, and fostering a hostile work environment case is concerned it will move forward. In addition to the filing, Garcia alleged that he was force to witness a sexual encounter with Megan and a woman as they were trapped in a moving car. However, Megan’s attorney has denied the accusation.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” he said. “We will deal with this in court.”