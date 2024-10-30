Megan The Stallion has a stronghold on two special times of the year. Thanks to her beloved catchphrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” the warm weeks belong to the “Bigger In Texas” rapper. But her passion for Halloween comes in a close second.

This Hottieween season is a rather special one for Meg for several reasons. Atop the list is a rather significant co-sign the Grammy Award winner just earned. Today (October 29), Megan Thee Stallion’s Starfire (of Teen Titans) Halloween costume received a thumbs up from thee James Gunn, which is an honor for any self-proclaimed nerd like Meg.

In a post on Thread, Gunn reshared Megan Thee Stallion’s costume reveal images. “Whoa,” he wrote. “Cool.”

Gunn’s followers joined in to praise Meg’s depiction. “Biblically accurate Starfire, as George intended,” wrote one user referring to the get-up being pulled directly from 1980s illustrations cooked up by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

This is surely just the tipping point for Meg as last year she sported three major looks (a flower from Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland, Death The Kid from anime Soul Eater, and the lady gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch). But on Halloween Day (October 31), Megan tends to dial things up a notch for her annual Hottieween party. Or she could go the flirty route having expressed interest seeing her “Spin” collaborator Victoria Monét dress up like her. Maybe Megan will return the honor.