Nicki Minaj just released “Big Foot,” a new diss track that goes after Megan Thee Stallion and doesn’t pull a single punch. Minaj really went all out, addressing a lot of personal and sensitive things about Meg.
What Did Nicki Minaj Say About Megan Thee Stallion On “Big Foot?”
Minaj said a lot about Megan on “Big Foot.” So, let’s break it down topic-by-topic (all lyrics via Genius).
Nicki Minaj On Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot By Tory Lanez
“Bad b*tch, she like six foot (Ooh), I call her Big Foot (Brr)
The b*tch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot.'”
“Like a body builder, I keep raisin’ the bar
F*ck you get shot with no scar? (Brr).”
“Now listen up, Big Foot
You know I got a lotta tea
I went easy on you
Um (Glass fragment foot ass, b*tch).”
Nicki Minaj On Megan Thee Stallion’s Late Mother
“How you f*ck your mother man when she die?
How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?
Chile, bye
Big foot, but you still a small fry
Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie (Ay, yo).”
“‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama (Ooh), on-on your dead mama (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Lyin’ on your dead mama (Ooh-ooh), on-on your dead mama
Lyin’ on your dead mama (Ooh-ooh), on-on your dead mama
Lyin’ on your, lyin’, lyin’, lyin’ on your dead mama (Brr, ooh).”
Nicki Minaj On Megan Thee Stallion’s Dispute With Carl Crawford And 1501 Certified Entertainment
“B*tch, you better stop that dialogue (28 sh*t)
‘Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue
(Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha) Sigh.”
Nicki Minaj On Megan Thee Stallion’s Rapping Abilities
“Your flow is such a bore
Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw.”
“Uh, still ain’t topped ‘Red Ruby’ (No, no, mm-mm)
Tryna steal the sauce, I said, ‘Get up out my cook book’ (Brr).”
“They got you all them Grammy’s, but your flow’s still a no.”
Nicki Minaj On Future Megan Thee Stallion Diss Tracks
“I don’t think you want the next installment of this song
I know it’s the most attention you’ve ever gotten.”
“Now, since you think it’s funny to speak about people’s families
We’ll all join in
We’ll all play the reindeer games
Soon as your new nose heals
And soon as your…
Well, let’s leave that for the second installment.”
