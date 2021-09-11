It was just a little over a year ago that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their chart-topping collaboration “WAP.” The track was received well by their fans, but it was also lightning bolt for criticism, from certain critics to Republicans. The track is another example of dominant women in music making men feel uncomfortable, something Megan Thee Stallion said she is absolutely fine doing.

“I’m starting to see how much more ignorant men are than I thought,” she said during an interview with Adenuga for The Evening Standard. “When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you,” she added. “And then as you grow into your own and as you become somebody who doesn’t need a man or somebody who is so independent… men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me.”

Megan said that her choice to not play that role is “what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin.” She notes that it makes “a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job.”

“I’m not a normal woman,” she pointed out during the conversation. “I’m not a normal person, and if my un-normalness offends you, well, I’m obviously doing something right and, baby, look the other way.”

You can read Megan’s full conversation on The Evening Standard here.

