Megan Thee Stallion found an inventive way to thank fans for showing her music some love. After she and Cardi B broke the internet with their scandalous “WAP” video, the song debuted No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and was certified Gold in just a week’s time. To celebrate the single’s success, Megan announced she is partnering with Twitter and Cash App for a huge giveaway.

Megan took to Twitter to thank her fans for supporting her viral hit. Now, the rapper wants to “celebrate all the powerful women out there” with a series of cash giveaways. Megan asked fans to drop their Cash App usernames to enter to win money from a pool of $1 million. “how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now?” she asked.

To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/OF2Y5v3UQx — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time Megan has generously given back to fans. At the onset of the coronavirus, the rapper told her fans in need to drop their Cash App info so she could help pay their bills. Almost immediately, Megan began sending deposits of $215 to various followers who later expressed their gratitude.

Check out Megan’s generous giveaway above.

