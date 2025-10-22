Megan Thee Stallion last released a new song, “Whenever” back in April, but it looks like she’s ready to restart the rollout for Act III. After informing her fans via Instagram the release date and title of her next single, “Lover Girl,” she gave them a sweet teaser of what they’ll be hearing on Friday (October 24).

In the teaser, Meg’s silhouette can be seen through frosted glass as she leans back toward the camera. This offers an unmistakable view of her most recognizable asset, as part of “Lover Girl” plays. It sounds like it’ll be a blend of ’90s R&B and New Orleans bounce, with a sample of Total’s 1996 hit “Kissin’ You” combined with a signature New Orleans scat from what sounds like Big Freedia.

The title also gives us all a hint about what’s been on Meg’s mind of late. After spending the last five years dealing with trauma and loss, she’s finally found something — or rather, someone — in the form of NBA shooting guard Klay Thompson. Her companionship already seems to have him back to championship form on the court, and it sounds like the relationship is adding new dimensions to Meg’s rap game, as well.

With that in mind, and a collaborator wishlist that includes Doechii and Ariana Grande, Meg’s next act seems like it’ll be worth the wait.

“Lover Girl” is out on Friday, 10/24.