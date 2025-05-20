Megan Thee Stallion has teased her forthcoming album, Act III. While details surrounding the “Whenever” rapper’s next release remain scarce, Meg’s latest interview provided supporters with an interesting theory for what to expect.

During a sit down with WhoWearWhat (viewable here), Megan Thee Stallion shed light on who she’s eyeing for a new track. When asked which artist she’s manifesting a collaboration with Megan immediately answered Ariana Grande.

“I would probably say Ariana Grande,” she replied. “Now that I am in a new space with music and I feel like she’s in a new space with her life and music, I would really like to see what we would come up with.”

This isn’t the first time Megan voiced her desire to hit the booth with Grande. During a TikTok broadcast (viewable here), Megan expressed her desire to fans.

“Yes, Ariana Grande, she know I’m knocking at her door,” she said. “Ariana, come outside! Every time me and Ariana be talking we be kiki-ing. But I’m definitely going to find the right song that I want to do with her. Definitely gonna call her and be like ‘Please friend, I need that! Come outside! I need that!'”

Even though Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” a new collaboration seems like a reach. Since the theatrical release of Wicked, Grande publicly stated her focus is on extending her filmography not music.