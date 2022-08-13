Megan Thee Stallion‘s sophomore album, Traumazine has the hotties in a chokehold. Her latest effort features her experimenting with new, brash sounds while maintaining the randy, confident bars for which her fans know and love her.

As with any Megan project, Traumazine is full of memorable quotes and one-liners, so much so, fans are already dying for merchandise, Megan’s website is stocked with Traumazine-inspired goodies, so fans can keep the thrill of hot girl summer going, even into the fall.

Does Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Have Matching Merch?

To accompany Traumazine, Megan has released shirts with her image on them, with text reading “Her/She,” inspired by the album’s track, “Her.” Another shirt, inspired by the song “Gift & A Curse,” features the text “Gift And Curse” on the front, and an image of Megan wearing a yellow outfit with matching pumps on the back.

Other items include booty shorts reading “Pressurelicious” on the back, as well as “Pressurelicious” t-shirts, posters, and shot glasses. Items like lighters and “Plan B“-inspired t-shirts are currently available for pre-order.

Fans can shop for merch at Megan’s online store.

Traumazine is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Stream it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.