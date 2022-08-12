It’s not a new music weekend without bold statements that either crown or trash the weekend’s offering. Additionally, people are keeping an open ear for their next cryptic tweet or Instagram caption. For many, there was much excitement about Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore album Traumazine which was released today (August 12) and the rapper’s fanbase made it known by posting some of their favorite lines throughout the day.

“You got the roaches in your crib sharing snacks with your kids” 😂😂 girl why you snapped on this song like this #traumazine @theestallion — ~*Tavia*~ (@ItsTaviBaby24) August 12, 2022

Budget, not nice, and scary — TINA SLIMETO❄️¿//🖤 (@xxnaxi) August 12, 2022

The standouts appear to be “NDA,” “Not Nice,” “Anxiety,” and “Consistency” featuring Jhene Aiko per the social media commentary. The Grammy winner said that this album would show a side of her people had never seen, and fans are noticing how vulnerable she has been. It is not a Meg album without beaming confidence either and they were sure to acknowledge that as well.

“I gotta watch my back cause I forget that I’m the sh*t now…..”‼️🤪💦 –@theestallion 🖤 NDA #Traumazine pic.twitter.com/trN149kDsn — MisterLol 🌻🍄🥀✌🏼 (@Inaper7ectworld) August 12, 2022

Ain’t no way @theestallion came in like that on the first song 😎 #TRAUMAZINE — Lisa J.👛 (@girlboss1908) August 12, 2022

Megan thee stallion said “I’m a bad bitch and I have bad anxiety” and I have never felt more represented #TRAUMAZINE — Sydney Kilgore (@sydneykilgore_) August 12, 2022

No secret that i am a big fan of @theestallion. I been listening and really appreciating her new album #TRAUMAZINE especially this track “Anxiety” which gets real about her struggles managing grief, anxiety and emotional isolation. “Bad b*shes have bad days too.”

Real talk. — Yolo Akili (@YoloAkili) August 12, 2022

Traumazine, out today, was led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” with Future but the “WAP” artist held the official release date up until yesterday (August 11). The 18-track album also features Latto, Key Glock, and Lucky Daye. Megan Thee Stallion co-hosted The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Traumazine is out now via 300 1501 Entertainment. Listen to it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.