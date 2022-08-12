Megan Thee Stallion Manhattan 2022
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Album Has Delivered Plenty Of Fan-Favorite Lyrics

It’s not a new music weekend without bold statements that either crown or trash the weekend’s offering. Additionally, people are keeping an open ear for their next cryptic tweet or Instagram caption. For many, there was much excitement about Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore album Traumazine which was released today (August 12) and the rapper’s fanbase made it known by posting some of their favorite lines throughout the day.

The standouts appear to be “NDA,” “Not Nice,” “Anxiety,” and “Consistency” featuring Jhene Aiko per the social media commentary. The Grammy winner said that this album would show a side of her people had never seen, and fans are noticing how vulnerable she has been. It is not a Meg album without beaming confidence either and they were sure to acknowledge that as well.

Traumazine, out today, was led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” with Future but the “WAP” artist held the official release date up until yesterday (August 11). The 18-track album also features Latto, Key Glock, and Lucky Daye. Megan Thee Stallion co-hosted The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Traumazine is out now via 300 1501 Entertainment. Listen to it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

