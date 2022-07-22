The hot girls and the city boys have a joint anthem for the summer, now that Megan Thee Stallion and Future have dropped their anticipated collaboration, “Pressurelicious.” On the HitKidd-produced track, Megan delivers brash bars, channeling the signature confidence for which we know and love her.

“Your b*tch, she regular / I’m hot, be careful / She average, I’m pressure / I’m pressurelicious,” she raps over the smooth instrumental, reminiscent of early Three 6 Mafia tracks. Elsewhere in the song, Future joins in, rapping about adderall-fueled sexcapades.

Megan first teased “Pressurelicious” in an interview with Rolling Stone last month. At the time, she previewed a few tracks from her upcoming sophomore album, which she revealed she’s spending more time than ever writing. She even shared that she does much of her writing while in the shower, rapping to instrumental tracks.

“I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it,” she said. “Sh*t be getting wet all the time, f*cking up my phones. It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

Check out “Pressurelicious” above.

