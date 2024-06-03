Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Announced Her Third Album With A Release Date That’s Just In Time For Hot Girl Summer

Though the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, Megan The Stallion got a jump start on it last month with the launch of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla. Thankfully the tour, which wraps up at the end of July, is just the beginning of Megan’s summer plans as the Houston rapper officially announced her third album over the weekend. The project, titled Megan, will arrive on June 28. According to People, Megan announced the album during the Atlanta stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour where she revealed a QR code for fans to pre-save the album.

Megan also unveiled what appeared to be the cover art for Megan. A large “M” is depicted on the cover as well as a large cocoon with Megan emerging from it upside-down. So far, Megan has been supported by three singles — “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” — and a freestyle series that saw the rapper lay bars over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her” and Far East Movement’s “Like A G6.”

The Atlanta stop for Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour delivered more than just news about her album. After a massive water main break in Atlanta forced her to reschedule a tour stop, Megan kicked off her pair of shows in the city by bringing out Latto to perform. The two previewed a new remix of the latter’s “Sunday Service” remix and performed “Budget” from Megan’s Traumazine album.

Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions LLC. Find out more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Ayra Starr’s ‘The Year I Turned 21’ Is A Coming Of Age Story For A Star Who’s Already Arrived
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors