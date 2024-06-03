Though the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, Megan The Stallion got a jump start on it last month with the launch of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla. Thankfully the tour, which wraps up at the end of July, is just the beginning of Megan’s summer plans as the Houston rapper officially announced her third album over the weekend. The project, titled Megan, will arrive on June 28. According to People, Megan announced the album during the Atlanta stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour where she revealed a QR code for fans to pre-save the album.

Megan also unveiled what appeared to be the cover art for Megan. A large “M” is depicted on the cover as well as a large cocoon with Megan emerging from it upside-down. So far, Megan has been supported by three singles — “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” — and a freestyle series that saw the rapper lay bars over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her” and Far East Movement’s “Like A G6.”

The Atlanta stop for Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour delivered more than just news about her album. After a massive water main break in Atlanta forced her to reschedule a tour stop, Megan kicked off her pair of shows in the city by bringing out Latto to perform. The two previewed a new remix of the latter’s “Sunday Service” remix and performed “Budget” from Megan’s Traumazine album.

Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions LLC. Find out more information here.