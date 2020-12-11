Megan Thee Stallion has been knocking her late-night performances out of the park since blowing up with “Big Ole Freak” last year and last night was no exception. The Houston Hottie remains undefeated when it comes to late-night television performances, bringing a medley of her hits “Body” and “Savage Remix” to the stage of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Dressed in a sexy majorette uniform and flanked by a massive team of dancers, Megan takes over a sports arena for a flashy and elaborate performance that displays not only her gift for showmanship, but also her physical fitness. Beginning in the bleachers and finishing on the field, Megan and her dancers run through some high-speed complex choreography that should honestly put all these male rappers to shame. If y’all don’t come with some choreo in 2021, just give the game to the girls entirely because nobody wants to see y’all huffing and puffing in one spot standing still barely rapping when the women in hip-hop are pulling entire cheer routines while spittin every bar unassisted. And that’s on period.

Watch Megan’s Late Late Show performance of “Savage Remix” and “Body” above.

