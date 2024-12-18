Megan Thee Stallion Promises ‘Act III’ Is Coming In 2025

Even after going independent, Megan Thee Stallion remained one of hip-hop’s most dominant stars in 2024, and it looks like she intends to carry that momentum into the new year. After releasing her first independently produced album Megan this spring, she followed up in October with Act II a deluxe edition of sorts with a full tracklist of 13 additional songs. Now, it seems that like her fellow Houstonian, she’s got a third act in the works for release in 2025.

Replying to a fan who collected photos of all her media appearances and accomplishments for the year on Twitter, Meg patted herself on the back for “Real Hot Girl Shit,” while telling her fans “ACT 3 2025 … be ready hotties.” Meg’s media appearances this year included hosting the Anime Awards and performing at both the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs, while her brand deals included team-ups with business giants like Amazon and Nike, with which she released an exclusive collection of workout gear.

From getting drunk with Reneé Rapp at the Mean Girls premiere to completing her eventful Hot Girl Summer Tour and campaigning for Kamala Harris, Meg was busy all year — and it sounds like she’s going to be just as busy in 2025.

