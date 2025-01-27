Most fans would agree that Megan Thee Stallion is exceptionally tall, but she doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

In an interview with Mystery Fashionist’s Ajay Porter shared yesterday (January 26), Megan was asked for a common misconception about herself, and she said:

“People be thinking… I love my tall queens: We are stallions, we are long-legged, thick queens, but I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else. They be tryna make it seem like I’m really [tough]. I’m tough, but, like, b*tch: g*ddamn, I ain’t that damn tall.”

She added, “These men are small. A lot of your favorite rappers are tiny [laughs], so when they be by me, [they look up], and I be like, ‘Yeah’ [laughs].”

For the record, Megan actually is pretty tall, at least relative to the average height: Per the National Center For Health Statistics, the average height for an adult woman in the United States is 5 feet and 3.5 inches, while various sources (like Billboard) have Meg’s height at 5’10”. That’s actually taller than the average height for an adult man in the US, which is 5’9″.

As for those “tiny” male rappers, Meg didn’t mention any by name, but some notable hip-hop figures with reported heights that are shorter than hers include Big Sean, T-Pain, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Lil Wayne.