In September, Metro Boomin announced his new album Heroes & Villains, his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. He revealed that the release date was Nov. 4, but it’s been delayed — similar to Drake and 21 Savage’s album Her Loss, which was supposed to come out that day as well. Metro Boomin was clear, though, that this had nothing to do with that.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he wrote on Twitter. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else [laughing emoji].”

This is likely a reference to fellow rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delaying his album to December after the new Drake and 21 Savage album release date fell on the same day as his. “Sorry but album dropping in December now,” he wrote, “Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that.”

Heroes & Villains is out 12/2 via Boominati Worldwide and Republic. Pre-order it here.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.