11/29/22 Update: Metro Boomin revealed plans to release a Heroes & Villains short film to accompany the upcoming album. The film is directed by Gibson Hazard and it stars Young Thug, Morgan Freeman (who worked with Metro and 21 Savage on Savage Mode II), Lakeith Stanfield, Gunna, and Metro himself. The short film announcement comes after Metro unveiled the artwork for Heroes & Villains, both of which you can view below.

11/23/22 Original Article:

Nearly four years after his chart-topping debut with 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Metro Boomin returns to music with his highly anticipated sophomore effort, Heroes & Villains.

Despite rumors that the prolific producer pushed the album back because of Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which was released earlier this month, he revealed that the album would be delayed because he couldn’t get the samples cleared in time. The album was initially set to release on November 4, but it has been pushed back to December.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week, so I’m dropping on December 2 now, so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he tweeted. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else [laughing emoji].”

This past September, the “Runnin” producer announced that he would drop his forthcoming project and shared a trailer about the upcoming project on YouTube.

Yesterday (November 22), Metro shared the cover for his forthcoming project on Twitter. To date, no tracklist or features have been released for the long-awaited project, but it’s fair to assume they will be coming quickly.

Heroes & Villains is out 12/2 via Boominati Worldwide/Republic. Pre-order it here.