The WWE’s quest to fully immerse musicians into the world of wrestling continues. Next month, WrestleMania weekend has an event focused solely on this convergence.

Between April 17 to 20, WWE’s inaugural WrestleMania After Dark event at LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature a slew of musical performance. WrestleMania After Dark’s headliners include headlining sets from Metro Boomin and Machine Gun Kelly. Attendees can also expect sets from Flo Rida and Valentine Khan.

Grammy Award-nominated super producer Metro Boomin is no stranger to the WWE Universe. Last year, Boomin starred in the official promotional trailer for WWE’s Bad Blood alongside Cody Rhodes. He also attended Rhodes’ match when Bad Blood made its return to Atlanta, Georgia. The same can be said for MGK. Back in 2015, MGK found himself in the middle of an impromptu match when he was power bombed by Kevin Owens. His 2024 cameo alongside Logan Paul was far less physical.

WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton are scheduled to make guest cameos during WrestleMania After Dark. The ticket sale for WrestleMania After Dark kicks off on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.