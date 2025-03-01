Back in 2020 rap loss underground legend MF Doom. Although it has been nearly five years since, the “Gazzillion Ear” rapper’s death, fans, friends, and his family have kept his legacy at the forefront of hip-hop. But in doing so, his estate has faced a few hurdles.

According to records, one of these obstacles have been overcome. Yesterday (February 28), Pitchfork exclusively reported that MF Doom’s widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson and the late musician’s former A&R Eothen “Egon” Alapatt’s legal battle over his notebooks has been resolved.

Following the parties “amicable” and confidential settlement, they shared a statement regarding the matter.

“We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close,” said Thompson. “Over the years, there have been many public narratives concerning this matter, some of which have been misrepresented or unfairly magnified. While differences did arise along the way, we acknowledge that Egon preserved Doom’s invaluable notebooks and are grateful to now have them returned as part of this resolution.”

She continued: “As a family, our focus remains steadfast on celebrating Doom’s extraordinary legacy—his unparalleled artistry and his lasting impact on music and culture. We hope that this resolution serves as a step forward in continuing to honor his memory.”

Alapatt spoke to his relationship with MF Doom and his intent behind storing the notebooks. “Doom was a dear friend to me and one of the most important artists I’ve ever known,” he said. “I bought Doom’s notebooks and kept them safe for years to ensure his powerful musical legacy could be preserved. My only goal has always been to showcase Doom’s lasting musical genius, and the resolution Jasmine and I have reached regarding Doom’s notebooks represents a significant triumph in protecting the genesis of a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

He closed: “I am proud to have played a role in saving some precious markers of Doom’s life in music and trust Jasmine to determine the next steps for his notebooks.”

The tumultuous fight supposedly began in 2022 when Thompson claimed Ego stole MF Doom’s rhyme books and refused to “relinquish” them over to her. By 2023, Johnson had formally filed a lawsuit against Egon accusing him of copyright infringement, fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

No updates were provided whether the contents of the books will be released. But fans surely hope so.