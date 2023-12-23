Yasiin Bey announced that he’s holding a truly special show in Paris, which will be held for one night only at La Cigale Paris on January 18. As for what else will make it unique, he will be doing a tribute to the late MF Doom by covering his songs during the concert.

“Yasiin Bey always showed admiration to the rhymes of who’s been called Viktor Vaughan, The Villain, King Gheedorah or simply DOOM,” the description on the social media reveal read. “He will perform some of his favorite tracks from the Masked One.”

For those looking to attend, tickets for Yasiin Bey’s concert went on sale today. As of Friday afternoon, there are still passes available for €45.

A few years ago, during an interview with Vulture, Questlove shared a heartfelt story about how Yasiin Bey was the one to introduce him to MF Doom’s music.

“I was preparing myself for some kind of deep talk, but he just started preaching the gospel of DOOM,” Questlove said at the time. “I’m talking a 40-minute monologue, almost something like a Jehovah’s Witness would preach, trying to convert me to a new religion. He was like, “Do you understand the majestic gift that is Operation: Doomsday?”

More information about his MF Doom tribute show can be found here.