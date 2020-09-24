Machine Gun Kelly was set to release his fifth album, Tickets To My Downfall, but prior to its arrival, the rapper-turned-rockstar sat down with Howard Stern to discuss one of the biggest moments of his career: his beef with Eminem. The beef between the two artists goes back to 2013 when Kelly spoke about Eminem’s daughter in a tweet. Eminem would later respond to Kelly in a string of songs including “Not Alike” from his 2018 album, Kamikaze. The two would go all out in their beef, one that produced Eminem’s “Killshot” and MGK’s “Rap Devil,” but if you ask the Cleveland artist, he’ll tell you he has no regrets.

When asked about his beef with Eminem and where he was when he heard the Kamikaze diss tracks, MGK’s said, “I’m like asleep on my tour bus and this f*cking guy drops an album with like three songs consecutively talking about me.” He added, “What the f*ck you think I’m going to do, just f*cking roll over and go back to sleep? I said what I said, and respect the fight—that’s it.”

Despite this, Kelly explained that he’s more concerned with making friends than enemies. “I’m just a different type though, man,” he said, “I’m all about putting my arm around people, I’m not with [shunning] people, so I can’t relate. The last thing I ever want to be is an angry legend.”

Since the “Killshot” and “Rap Devil” diss tracks, Eminem and MGK have kept their beef to a simmering minimum, with Eminem throwing a few shots on his Music To Be Murdered By album while MGK took aim once again the Detroit legend on his single, “Bullets With Names.”