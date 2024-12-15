In 2009, the world lost the one true King of Pop (sorry, Harry Styles). Despite Michael Jackson’s physical absence from the world, the singer’s music has long since leaded on especially in the age of streaming despite label pushbacks.

With the late star’s biopic in the works, fans are looking forward to falling in love with Jackson’s classic tunes all over again. But a recent archival discover has supporter eager for a fresh round of tracks. In an exclusive report from Hollywood Reporter, one man claims to have uncovered tapes of unreleased music from Michael Jackson.

Gregg Musgrove says that he found “a trove of cassette and DAT tapes” filled with mostly never heard before goodies from Jackson. Musgrove claims that he stumbled upon ownership of the items, which were originally stored in what he believed to be the abandoned storage unit of Jackson’s former producer Bryan Loren.

According to Musgrove, there were a total of 12 songs spread across the cassette and DAT tapes. Based on the clues surrounding the pieces, Musgrove believes these records were record between 1989 and 1991 just prior to the release of Jackson’s Dangerous album.

“I’m listening to this stuff, and I would get goosebumps because nobody’s ever heard this stuff before,” he told the outlet. “To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool.”

Musgrove went on to suggest that some of the music might have already been leaked online. “I’ve gone to all the fan sites. Some of [the songs] are rumored to exist,” he said. “Some of them have been leaked a little bit. A couple aren’t even out there in the world.”

Also include in Musgrove’s storage unit yield, were snippets of some unreleased tunes as well as the recordings of Jackson and Loren discussing the creative process behind the music. Now, this gem could have made Jackson’s upcoming biopic even more interesting.