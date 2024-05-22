Apple Music has finished publishing its “100 Best Albums Of All Time” list and in the words of Bonnie Raitt, it certainly gave fans something to talk about. In particular, much of the surprise, anger, disgust, and smugness stems from the top 10, which was published today. Many fans were shocked to learn that The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill had placed higher than Michael Jackson’s Thriller, that Frank Ocean’s second album made the top ten when his first did not, and that albums by fan-favorite icons such as Mariah Carey did not make the list at all.

First off, here are the top ten albums of all time, according to Apple Music:

10. Beyoncé — Lemonade

09. Nirvana — Nevermind

08. Amy Winehouse — Back To Black

07. Kendrick Lamar — Good Kid, M.A.A.D City

06. Stevie Wonder — Songs In The Key Of Life

05. Frank Ocean — Blonde

04. Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain

03. The Beatles — Abbey Road

02. Michael Jackson — Thriller

01. Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

Over on Twitter (I tried the “X” thing, y’all, it doesn’t work for me), fans are making their opinions known. From arguing that there is no way Blonde is better than Songs In The Key Of Life to wondering where J. Cole was on the overall 100. Still others questioned the veracity of the entire endeavor. Check out some of the responses to Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums Of All Time top ten below and view the whole list here.

In what fucking world?! And all you Frank Ocean stans, SPEAK TO THIS. I’m listening. https://t.co/fDAxjAqNuX — TMTG (@Jo_GotGame) May 22, 2024

cole doesn't have a single album worth being in the top 100 albums of all time? word word — jordan (@jrosethereturn) May 22, 2024

This not better than Channel Orange, but it’s top 5 all time to y’all? What was the criteria? Who were the experts and artists involved? https://t.co/S3OCZvBv3P — Bodega Fresh (@freshxknight) May 22, 2024

Just a reminder Blonde was an Apple exclusive lol 😂 https://t.co/6HL0GkQWxZ — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) May 22, 2024

Yeaaaa they just want interactions and controversy. There’s absolutely no planet where Miseducation is the greatest album of all time. It’s not even greatest of the 90s. But this list is horrendous period. https://t.co/VARusbzQDJ — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 22, 2024

Blonde overrated discourse is so boring precisely because it is exactly correctly rated and people twist themselves in knots trying to form a contrarian take as it gets canonized by lane taste makers — Jacqueline (@Horse_Jeans) May 22, 2024

I understand making album lists that are genre specific .. I’ll even ruin the vibe of a party for a music debate lol … but there is no such thing as “the greatest album of all time” .. that entire concept is nonsense — Rory (@thisisrory) May 22, 2024

it’s funny watching people struggle to accept Blonde’s status like sorry it’s absolutely in the untouchable Thriller/Nevermind/Blueprint pantheon and there’s nothing you can do about it — ernest baker (@ernestbaker) May 22, 2024

I love Frank, but Blonde is better than Songs In The Key Of Life? Is everybody at Apple okay? Blonde not even better than Channel Orange. Be fr. pic.twitter.com/iCOmEgXoav — MoniTheeSimmer 🩵🦋 (@MoniNextDoor) May 22, 2024