Apple Music’s Top 10 Albums Of All Time Had Fans Astonished — And, In Some Cases, Appalled

Apple Music has finished publishing its “100 Best Albums Of All Time” list and in the words of Bonnie Raitt, it certainly gave fans something to talk about. In particular, much of the surprise, anger, disgust, and smugness stems from the top 10, which was published today. Many fans were shocked to learn that The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill had placed higher than Michael Jackson’s Thriller, that Frank Ocean’s second album made the top ten when his first did not, and that albums by fan-favorite icons such as Mariah Carey did not make the list at all.

First off, here are the top ten albums of all time, according to Apple Music:

10. Beyoncé — Lemonade
09. Nirvana — Nevermind
08. Amy Winehouse — Back To Black
07. Kendrick Lamar — Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
06. Stevie Wonder — Songs In The Key Of Life
05. Frank Ocean — Blonde
04. Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain
03. The Beatles — Abbey Road
02. Michael Jackson — Thriller
01. Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

Over on Twitter (I tried the “X” thing, y’all, it doesn’t work for me), fans are making their opinions known. From arguing that there is no way Blonde is better than Songs In The Key Of Life to wondering where J. Cole was on the overall 100. Still others questioned the veracity of the entire endeavor. Check out some of the responses to Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums Of All Time top ten below and view the whole list here.

