Michael Jackson died 15 years ago. Yet still, the crowned King of Pop’s music continues to dominate streaming platforms. That is sure to spike after the late singer’s biopic hits theaters. However, according to reports, Michael has been delayed.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated pictured directed by Antoine Fuqua has officially been pushed back to 2025.

Originally Michael was slated to be released around Easter 2025 (estimated around April 18-20). Now, based on the outlet’s exclusive report Michael has been locked in for October 3, 2025. Deadline speculates that the delay was a strategy call to get Michael “positioned in the awards corridor next year.” Given that producer Graham King (the Oscar award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody) is continued to the project, the adjustment makes sense to both die-hard fans of Jackson and film critics alike.

The release dates seems to be the only change to the movie thus far. Universal Pictures remains at the helm of the film’s international production duties. The title role is still held by Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson (Jermaine Jackson’s son). Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo will also star in the movie as John Branca and John McClain serve in the producers seat with John Logan responsible for the script.

An early synopsis described the project as a “look at the complicated legendary recording artist from his human side to the his public and private struggles.”

A first look at forthcoming film (viewable here) has set supporters’ expectations high.