Mike Will Made-It, Metro Boomin, and Mustard are three of the most influential hip-hop producers of the last decade. And yet the three producers feel slighted by Digital Service Providers like Spotify, Apple Music, etc., due to their failure to include production work on their individual artist pages. Mike Will started the discussion on a now-deleted post to his Instagram story, where he said, “If a producer has a DSP page we shouldn’t have to force ourself on a song as a feature to have it be linked with our page it feels corny or like a reach or forced.” He added, “It should just standardly be linked like an artists ‘Featured On’ section a producer artist should have produced on section.”

Wills continued into a second Instagram post, which read, “All producers catalogs should be hyperlinked with their artist page on all DSP’s.” Shortly after, Metro Boomin and Mustard reposted Mills’ second post on their own Instagram pages, implying that they were in agreement with the Atlanta producer.

Will’s comments come after he tapped Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again for his new single, “What That Speed Bout?!” It marks the first time the producer worked with Nicki since 2019’s “Runnin,’” from the Creed II soundtrack. The song will also appear on his upcoming album, Michael, which is set to arrive at some point in 2021.